IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.77 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

