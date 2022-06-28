AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 65 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $508.04 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $461.85 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

