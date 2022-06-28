Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 1,072 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $228,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Chevron by 5.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

