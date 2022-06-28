Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron by 45.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

