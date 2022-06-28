First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,091,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

