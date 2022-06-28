Pensionfund Sabic Sells 11,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

