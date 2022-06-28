IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

