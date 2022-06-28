Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

