IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.43 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 368.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $326.24 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

