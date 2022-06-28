Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,816,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $82.63.
