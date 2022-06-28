Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

