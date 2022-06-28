Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $736,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

