IBM Retirement Fund Sells 36 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MLM opened at $308.76 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.56 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.
Several research firms recently commented on MLM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.80.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.