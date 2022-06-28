IBM Retirement Fund Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $190,672,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.