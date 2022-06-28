IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $400,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

