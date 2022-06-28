Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

