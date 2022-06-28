Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $393.13 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.10.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

