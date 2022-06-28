Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 4,196 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of HERO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.