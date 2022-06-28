Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

CRF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

