Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of SNSR opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

