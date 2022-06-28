Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,286.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,580.32.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

