Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.