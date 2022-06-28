Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 8,395 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

