Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

GD opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.