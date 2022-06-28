Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.98) to €21.40 ($22.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
