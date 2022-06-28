Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.98) to €21.40 ($22.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

