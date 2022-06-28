Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

