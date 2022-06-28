4,884 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

RGI stock opened at $163.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $201.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.05.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

