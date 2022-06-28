Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPX opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $39,428,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

