Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $76.70

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $2,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 51.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

