Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
NYSE BERY opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
