Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE BERY opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.