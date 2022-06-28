Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.33 Average PT from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

