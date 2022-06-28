Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

