Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $224,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FOX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

