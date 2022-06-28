State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,288 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

