YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

