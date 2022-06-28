YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,294. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

