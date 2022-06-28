Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,110,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

