Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $403,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 95.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

