Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 526 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.07 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $8.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

