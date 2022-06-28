SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

SAP stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

