Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,445,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.