SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPLG stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

