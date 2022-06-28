Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 576,936 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

