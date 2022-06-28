State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

