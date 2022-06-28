Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 25,947 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

