Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Perion Network worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.