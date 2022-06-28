British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,780 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,780 ($46.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($46.93).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,596.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,617 ($44.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,438.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,221.12.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

