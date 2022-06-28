Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $567,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares in the company, valued at $939,117,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,990 shares of company stock valued at $98,625,867. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

