adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($281.91) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($205.32) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($370.21) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($303.19) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €171.88 ($182.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €181.77 and a 200-day moving average of €212.78. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a one year high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

