Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €207.00 by Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €207.00 ($220.21) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($248.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($179.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA RI opened at €178.45 ($189.84) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($144.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €182.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €191.95.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.